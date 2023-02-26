2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman wanted for stealing $700 worth of merchandise at Streetsboro Walmart, police say

Woman wanted for stealing $700 worth of merchandise at Streetsboro Walmart, police say
(Streetsboro Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing around $700 in merchandise at Walmart.

Police say the woman left the area in a distinct white 1990′s Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call 330-626-4976 or email at info@streetsboropolice.com.

