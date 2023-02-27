1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Cleveland
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was hospitalized early Monday morning following a rollover crash in Cleveland.
Cleveland police said the crash happened at 3:19 a.m. on East 32nd Street and Superior Avenue.
This is in the city’s Goodrich-Kirtland Pk neighborhood.
Police said the car crashed into a pole prior to rolling over.
Officials confirmed a 46-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth with minor injuries.
Police have not identified the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.