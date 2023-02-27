2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Cleveland
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was hospitalized early Monday morning following a rollover crash in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the crash happened at 3:19 a.m. on East 32nd Street and Superior Avenue.

This is in the city’s Goodrich-Kirtland Pk neighborhood.

Police said the car crashed into a pole prior to rolling over.

Officials confirmed a 46-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth with minor injuries.

Police have not identified the cause of the crash.

