1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was hospitalized early Monday morning following a rollover crash in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the crash happened at 3:19 a.m. on East 32nd Street and Superior Avenue.

This is in the city’s Goodrich-Kirtland Pk neighborhood.

Car into a pole with a rollover. Superior Avenue at E32nd. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/I1B4h7A7BU — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 27, 2023

Police said the car crashed into a pole prior to rolling over.

Officials confirmed a 46-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth with minor injuries.

Police have not identified the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.