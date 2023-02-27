2 people killed in Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were found dead Sunday evening in a home in Garfield Heights.

Garfield Heights police officers found the bodies of Lana Hill, 65, and Willis Hill, 70 in the 13100 block of Darlington Avenue at 8:37 p.m., according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Garfield Heights police Detective Sgt. Cramer said both were found with gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

