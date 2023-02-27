24-year-old man dead after getting shot in a car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died Sunday morning after getting shot inside of a car in Akron.

Akron police Lieutenant Michael Miller said police found the man at 12:13 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 700 block of Dayton Street.

Police found the man inside of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest, Miller said.

The man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the circumstances behind the shooting are not known. Police also have not identified any suspects.

Officials confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

