2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

24-year-old man dead after getting shot in a car in Akron

Police found the man inside of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police found the man inside of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died Sunday morning after getting shot inside of a car in Akron.

Akron police Lieutenant Michael Miller said police found the man at 12:13 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 700 block of Dayton Street.

Police found the man inside of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest, Miller said.

The man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the circumstances behind the shooting are not known. Police also have not identified any suspects.

Officials confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Officials said Duran Hill, 20, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place in...
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for attempted murder in Garfield Heights
Senator Brown will visit East Palestine Monday
Family Mini Mart robbery
Man robs Akron convenience store at gunpoint
4 victims hurt in Oakwood factory explosion remain hospitalized