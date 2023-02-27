2 Strong 4 Bullies
31-year-old man found dead in car parked in front of Akron home

Officials said the man received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was found dead inside of a car parked in front of a home in Akron on Saturday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Akron police found the man’s body at around 7:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive.

Officials said the man received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

