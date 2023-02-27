31-year-old man found dead in car parked in front of Akron home
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was found dead inside of a car parked in front of a home in Akron on Saturday.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Akron police found the man’s body at around 7:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive.
Officials said the man received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
