31-year-old man found dead in car parked in front of Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was found dead inside of a car parked in front of a home in Akron on Saturday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Akron police found the man’s body at around 7:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive.

Officials said the man received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

