4 victims hurt in Oakwood factory explosion remain hospitalized

(Source: Lia Louthan)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Four of the 12 victims injured in the building fire and explosion at I Schumann & Co. on Monday, Feb. 20 remain in the hospital.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

One worker, Steven Mullins, 46, of North Ridgeville, was killed in the blast.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Steven Mullins, one of our valued colleagues and good friend to all. Steve was with the company for nearly 30 years working in our maintenance group. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family at this time. We would like to thank the many first responders whose quick action following our accident yesterday ensured our employees who needed medical care got it quickly,” said I Schumann & Co. in a statement last week.

Steven Mullins
Steven Mullins((Souce: I Schumann & Co))

Multiple fire departments responded to the 22500 block of Alexander Rd. in Oakwood Village around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The cause of the deadly explosion remains under investigation.

“We continue to work alongside the authorities in their investigation of the accident at our facility. We are still in the initial phases of this investigation and expect it will still be some time before we have clarity on the status of our facility, which is mostly inaccessible at this time. As such, operations will remain closed as the investigation proceeds and we consider options for our future,” said I Schumann & Co. in a statement.

Officials with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are assisting with the investigation.

Health, environmental violations found at metal plant prior to explosion
Oakwood fire
Oakwood fire(Source: Lia Louthan)

Several days after the explosion, five people of CTEH, a consulting firm that provides services including “environmental data collection, and management,” were killed in a plane crash in Little Rock, AK.

Officials said they were on their way to the explosion site in Oakwood Village.

The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation.

