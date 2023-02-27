2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
ROYERSFORD, Pa. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania announced it would no longer allow children and teens under 16 to dine there without supervision.

The Royersford location said in a Facebook post that they made the decision after groups of young people had often been loud, used explicit language, mistreated property and disrespected employees.

The post said management had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.

“Parents, we are not blaming you,” it stated. “Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.

“We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in.”

They said at least part of the issue stemmed from children and teens being dropped off at a nearby “bounce park” for hours, with groups of them coming from there to the restaurant.

People under 16 will still be allowed to order food to go.

“To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you,” management stated. “But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16.”

The post has gotten hundreds of comments, with a large majority supporting the ban.

“I can tell this was well thought out,” one person wrote. “Your post is very well written. I don’t blame you for making this decision, however difficult it may be. Thanks for thinking about the families.”

