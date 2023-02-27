City of Cleveland to vote on resolution pushing for lawsuits against Hyundai, Kia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council on Monday will be voting on an emergency resolution urging Mayor Justin Bibb and his office to sue Hyundai and Kia following the uptrend of vehicle thefts in the city.

The resolution, sponsored by Ward 13 Councilman Kristopher Harsh, alleges that the two motor companies failed to equip vehicles made between 2015 and 2021 with standard security features. The resolution states the inclusion of standard security systems “could have helped” prevent the thefts, which has become a part of a TikTok trend.

Multiple local police departments have since given out free steering wheel locks to potential victims.

Should the resolution pass, a lawsuit will be filed against the auto companies to recover costs incurred by the uptrend in thefts.

19 News obtained a copy of the resolution, which can be viewed in its entirety below:

Both Hyundai and Kia announced free software upgrades to customers driving the impacted vehicles on Feb. 14.

A Hyundai spokesperson issued the following response to 19 News when asked about the pending resolution:

“In response to increasing thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the U.S., Hyundai introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media. All Hyundai vehicles produced since November 2021 are equipped with an engine immobilizer as standard equipment. Hyundai is also providing free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies for distribution to local residents who own or lease affected models.”

19 News reached out to Kia for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

