Cleveland Hopkins Airports to see $3.2 million in improvements

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Travelers flying in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will soon see improvements made to the facility.(WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Travelers flying in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will soon see improvements made to the facility.

According to an announcement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Cleveland Hopkins will receive $3.2 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The money will be used to renovate the public transportation tunnel to the airport as well as terminal restrooms.

“Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security, and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”

Just over $1.6 million of the funding will go to renovate the public transportation tunnel from downtown Cleveland to the airport terminal building.

According to the FAA, this will include modernizing wall surfaces, replacing the tunnel ceiling, and waterproof membrane in the tunnel tramway, structural repairs, and installation of a new drainage system.

The other $1.6 million will update aging fixtures in the 13 airport terminal restrooms, expanding the capacity to meet environmental and ADA requirements.

“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector,” said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Victim in Wickliffe garage explosion identified
3 victims hurt in Oakwood factory explosion remain hospitalized
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
