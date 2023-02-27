2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal agencies went door-to-door in East Palestine over the weekend

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) knocked on hundreds of doors in East Palestine over the weekend to discuss ongoing concerns about the quality of the air and water in the region following the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

A White House official announced Monday their goal was to reach 400 homes.

The EPA has also established a hotline for residents: 1-866-361-0526.

The hotline will help provide various services; including air monitoring, water sampling and intake for scheduling cleaning services.

Ohio Gov. DeWine announced Sunday the removal of contaminated soil and liquid from the train derailment site will resume Monday.

The contaminated soil will be brought to the Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, OH and to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, OH.

According to the Columbiana County Health Department, a total of 126 private wells have been tested for the presence of contaminants.

As test results are returned, they will be posted at columbiana-health.org/resources/.

