Lake Catholic High School to not field lacrosse team for 2023 season

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Catholic High school officials on Monday said they will not be fielding a boy’s lacrosse team for the 2023 season.

A spokesperson said the school was unable to find a head coach after their former one resigned.

The resignation came after an investigation was launched stemming from reports that a swastika was displayed during a May 16 varsity lacrosse game against Orange.

19 News received the following statement from Lake Catholic High School on the decision:

“Lake Catholic was actively recruiting a lacrosse coach for the 2023 season with the intention of fielding a team. However, the school was unable to secure a coach and, consequently, unable to field a team this season. It is Lake Catholic’s intention to continue its search for a coach and to field a team next season.”

Authorities said the player who initially put the symbol on his hand with eye black has cooperated during the investigation and has since expressed sorrow for what has been called “shocking and appalling.”

Despite reports, there are no witnesses that can confirm and no evidence that shows any Lake Catholic players or coaching staff members used anti-Semitic slurs during the game.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland previously released its findings:

We were unable to find any evidence that any Lake Catholic player uttered any anti-Semitic slur or remark despite commentary to the contrary.

Although it was alleged in a secondhand account that a player for Orange reported hearing a Lake Catholic staff member use an anti-Semitic slur during the game, no eyewitness came forward to testify or provide a statement about this allegation and no official, coach, or athlete reported hearing it. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether this occurred.

After the game had concluded, an adult associated with Lake Catholic who had acted as the team photographer, while not saying anything anti-Semitic, used coarse and profane language in a verbal exchange with individuals associated with Orange High School.

It was alleged that an unidentified person uttered or shouted an anti-Semitic slur after the game had concluded. The person who reported hearing the slur was unable to identify who might have said the slur. No one else reported hearing the slur, and a video with audio of the game and its aftermath was reviewed but provided no evidence to corroborate the report. Consequently, we are unable to conclude whether this occurred.

As a result of the investigation, the senior who put the mark on his teammates was not able to receive his diploma until he completes community service.

The entire Lake Catholic lacrosse team was required to attend programming at the Maltz Museum of Jewish History.

“The Diocese of Cleveland and Lake Catholic High School condemn anti-Semitism in all forms, and we extend our most sincere apologies to the Orange High School community and to all Jewish and non-Jewish community members alike for the hurt that has resulted from this incident.”

