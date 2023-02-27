Man robs Akron convenience store at gunpoint

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the man who robbed the Family Mini Mart at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the store in the 3100 block of Forest Park Blvd. around 3 p.m. Friday.

Family Mini Mart robbery ((Source: Akron police))

He walked to the counter, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money, said officers.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

