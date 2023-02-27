2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man robs Akron convenience store at gunpoint

Family Mini Mart robbery
Family Mini Mart robbery((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the man who robbed the Family Mini Mart at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the store in the 3100 block of Forest Park Blvd. around 3 p.m. Friday.

Family Mini Mart robbery
Family Mini Mart robbery((Source: Akron police))

He walked to the counter, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money, said officers.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Officials said Duran Hill, 20, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place in...
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for attempted murder in Garfield Heights
Police found the man inside of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
24-year-old man dead after getting shot in a car in Akron
Senator Brown will visit East Palestine Monday
4 victims hurt in Oakwood factory explosion remain hospitalized