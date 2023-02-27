2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells stake to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, reports say

FILE - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday, Oct. 7. He was charged on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on Monday bought stake into the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports from Shams Charania.

Charania reported the deal between Lasry, who owns about 25% of the Bucks franchise, and the Haslams is valued at $3.5 billion.

Reports initially surfaced about Haslam’s interest in the franchise on Feb. 10.

Haslam Sports Group’s current portfolio includes the Browns, Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew SC and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Cleveland Browns restructure WR Jakeem Grant’s contract, reports say
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Browns RB posts first update after saving his kids from drowning
Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the sidelines during an NFL...
REPORT: Browns set to hire Bubba Ventrone as next special teams coordinator
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer