Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells stake to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on Monday bought stake into the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports from Shams Charania.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has an agreement to sell his stake in the Bucks to American businessman and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Group for a $3.5 billion valuation, sources tell me and @eric_nehm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2023

Charania reported the deal between Lasry, who owns about 25% of the Bucks franchise, and the Haslams is valued at $3.5 billion.

Reports initially surfaced about Haslam’s interest in the franchise on Feb. 10.

Haslam Sports Group’s current portfolio includes the Browns, Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew SC and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company.

