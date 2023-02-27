2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Royalton Police Department collects bottled water for East Palestine residents

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) -A local police force stepping up to help the residents in East Palestine with a basic necessity: water. North Royalton Police Department issued a challenge to the community and it came through in a big way.

The agency started collecting cases of bottled water, posting on social media that they wanted donations from the community so they could deliver the water to East Palestine residents, who are struggling after a disaster 3 weeks ago.

North Royalton Police Department collect cases of water for East Palestine residents. They plan...
North Royalton Police Department collect cases of water for East Palestine residents. They plan to deliver the donations this coming week.(WOIO-TV)

When Shelley Doherty heard about it, she knew she had to help.

“So they put out a challenge to bring in 20 cases of water so we loaded up the car brought up 20 cases of water,” she said. “It could happen to any one of us. We need to be the person that we want someone to be for us,” said Doherty.

All week long, the collection has grown, the department documenting the progress on Facebook as the challenge picked up steam and people dropped in with their donations.

The drive ends Sunday evening at 8pm.

The plan is to deliver the water to East Palestine this coming week, where the residents will be more than thankful.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

