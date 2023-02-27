2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dynamic area of low pressure is centered over southern Iowa this morning. The storm will track through the Cleveland area this evening. Rain will continue to develop from west to east this morning. The rain will be heavy at times. Many will see over one inch of rain. Be prepared for standing water on the roads. A southeast wind could gust over 35 mph at times this afternoon. High temperatures in the 44 to 50 degree range. The rain will diminish to a drizzle this evening. It’ll be a warm night. A colder air mass arrives tomorrow. It’ll be pretty windy early in the morning. Winds out of the west could gust over 35 mph at times. Expect a blustery morning tomorrow. A good deal of clouds around. Some breaks in the clouds in the forecast the second half of the afternoon. Big warm up Wednesday as temperatures forecast to jump into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

