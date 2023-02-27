Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and gusty winds before 10:00 p.m.; turning colder Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a very wet afternoon, and more rain is on the way through sunset.

Showers, and even a little embedded thunder, will be moving over the area before 10:00 p.m.

Rain may be heavy at times.

The same system that’s bringing us rain today has been bringing severe weather to our friends in Indiana and Illinois.

Due to the threat for tornadoes to our west, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch just southwest of Mansfield.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 6 PM EST pic.twitter.com/X4xfycrrK1 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 27, 2023

The watch does not currently include any counties in our viewing area.

Locally, our severe weather threat is low, but it is not zero.

We will be closely monitoring the storms moving through Indiana and into western Ohio through the early-evening hours, and we will break into programming if a storm begins to show signs of rotation in one of our counties.

We do want to stress that the threat is low, and our main weather issue through the afternoon will be rain and gusty winds.

All of this activity will move away by 10:00 p.m., but winds will remain high through the night.

Expect gusts of 30 to 35 mph overnight.

We’ll wake up Tuesday to considerable cloudiness.

Skies will gradually clear through the day, and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will also be a blustery day.

Wednesday, the first day of March, will bring a surge of Spring-like warmth.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 65 degrees on Wednesday!

Other than a few morning showers, Wednesday will be dry.

After Wednesday, our attention will shift to Friday’s system.

At this time, we are anticipating widespread precipitation to move in on Friday morning.

The big question is, will this be snow, or will it be yet another Winter rain event?

At this time, there are many discrepancies in the model guidance, and we cannot say with confidence what Friday’s precipitation type will be.

The precipitation type and timing will be dependent on the storm’s track.

It’s still pretty early, so stay tuned as we continue to fine tune Friday’s forecast.

For planning purposes, I would plan for a wintry mix of rain and snow to round out the work week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.