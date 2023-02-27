2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and gusty winds before 10:00 p.m.; turning colder Tuesday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a very wet afternoon, and more rain is on the way through sunset.

Showers, and even a little embedded thunder, will be moving over the area before 10:00 p.m.

Rain may be heavy at times.

The same system that’s bringing us rain today has been bringing severe weather to our friends in Indiana and Illinois.

Due to the threat for tornadoes to our west, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch just southwest of Mansfield.

The watch does not currently include any counties in our viewing area.

Locally, our severe weather threat is low, but it is not zero.

We will be closely monitoring the storms moving through Indiana and into western Ohio through the early-evening hours, and we will break into programming if a storm begins to show signs of rotation in one of our counties.

We do want to stress that the threat is low, and our main weather issue through the afternoon will be rain and gusty winds.

All of this activity will move away by 10:00 p.m., but winds will remain high through the night.

Expect gusts of 30 to 35 mph overnight.

We’ll wake up Tuesday to considerable cloudiness.

Skies will gradually clear through the day, and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will also be a blustery day.

Wednesday, the first day of March, will bring a surge of Spring-like warmth.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 65 degrees on Wednesday!

Other than a few morning showers, Wednesday will be dry.

After Wednesday, our attention will shift to Friday’s system.

At this time, we are anticipating widespread precipitation to move in on Friday morning.

The big question is, will this be snow, or will it be yet another Winter rain event?

At this time, there are many discrepancies in the model guidance, and we cannot say with confidence what Friday’s precipitation type will be.

The precipitation type and timing will be dependent on the storm’s track.

It’s still pretty early, so stay tuned as we continue to fine tune Friday’s forecast.

For planning purposes, I would plan for a wintry mix of rain and snow to round out the work week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Northern lights spotted in Northeast Ohio
Northern lights spotted in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio weather: Sun Today, Rain Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking rain for Monday