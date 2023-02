LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The sky lit up Sunday night after the Aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, made its way around Northeast Ohio.

19 First Alert Meterologist Kelly Dobeck said a geomagnetic storm pushed the Aurora borealis into the U.S., which gave Northeast Ohioans a night sky to remember.

I have tears in my eyes that I missed this. Such a cool shot! 🥲 https://t.co/ZVZwznxcQz — Kelly Dobeck ❄️ (@KellyDWeather) February 27, 2023

