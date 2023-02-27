2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in Avon Lake, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered an injury while in East Palestine last week.

A media spokesperson confirmed the governor suffered a displaced fibula fracture while walking down the steps at the First Church of Christ on Feb. 21.

This is where the Ohio Department of Health opened a clinic to assist East Palestine residents who were effected by the Feb. 3 train derailment.

Officials confirmed DeWine will wear a walking boot for the next couple of weeks.

