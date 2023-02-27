2 Strong 4 Bullies
Senator Brown will visit East Palestine Monday

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will visit East Palestine Monday and talk to residents about their ongoing needs following the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment and controlled explosion of five train cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

This will be his second visit to the area.

The residents are very concerned about the quality of the water and air.

As of Sunday evening, the U.S. EPA reported that they have conducted indoor air testing at a total of 578 homes and no contaminants associated with the derailment were detected.

Those living in East Palestine who have not yet requested free air sampling can call 330-849-3919.

According to the Columbiana County Health Department, a total of 126 private wells have been tested for the presence of contaminants.

As test results are returned, they will be posted at columbiana-health.org/resources/.

