Sentencing for Pepper Pike rabbi who sent sexual messages to person he thought was underage

Stephen Weiss
Stephen Weiss(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pepper Pike rabbi will be sentenced in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday after pleading guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty to charges on Jan. 26.

As part of the plea agreement, Weiss, 61, agreed to be classified as a Tier II sex offender.

Weiss was arrested in April 2022 after engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.

He then traveled to a pre-arranged location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with whom he thought was a teenager, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Officers searched Weiss’s car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill.

Weiss resigned from his position at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike around the time of his arrest.

Stephen Weiss
Stephen Weiss(Cuyahoga County Jail)

A grand jury in June 2020 indicted Weiss on charges of importuning, possessing criminal tools and attempted unlawful conduct with a minor.

Weiss will be sentenced at 12 p.m. in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court by Judge Emily Hagan.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

