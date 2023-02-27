Supports for businesses, residents in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Development has a number of programs to support small businesses impacted by the East Palestine train derailment, according to a press release from the offices of Governor Mike DeWine.

Businesses impacted by the train derailment are encouraged to email businesshelp@development.ohio.gov for more information.

“Traumatic events, such as the train derailment, can cause intense stress, anxiety, and worry, especially in the first several weeks following the event,” the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says.

Officials say that local certified professionals are onsite at the East Palestine Mobile Health Clinic to assist anyone who has questions or concerns.

Any resident can call the Ohio CareLine at 1-800-720-9616 at any time of day for free, confidential, emotional support from a trained professional.

Hours for the Ohio Department of Health’s Health Assessment Clinic in East Palestine this week are:

Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

