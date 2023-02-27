2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sweezey makes NHL debut with the Blue Jackets

The Monsters’ most likeable character on the ice
Billy Sweezey
Billy Sweezey(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monsters defenseman Billy Sweezey made his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26 against the Minnesota Wild.

A childhood dream come true for the Hanson, Massachusetts native.

But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Sweezey.

There’s a stark difference between the defensive force on the ice and the Yale grad, full of character, off the ice.

For example, when he’s not delivering hits to his opponents- he can be found running the Monster’s secret book club.

“There is an underground book club for sure,” Sweezey explained. “Guys come in with one book and leave. We haven’t really picked one yet this year, but we got a couple in last year.”

The 27-year-old is used to reading a lot as he received his degree in biomedical engineering. However, the defenseman says his teammates aren’t buying it.

“I just like to not take things too seriously when I don’t have to like most of the guys don’t believe I went to Yale or did engineering because of how I act,” Sweezey said. “I’m just having a good time and joking around with everybody making sure everyone is laughing and having fun.”

Fun aside, Sweezey is one of the Monster’s team captains because of his ability to connect and lead his teammates.

“The competitiveness standard he brings on a day-to-day basis is something that drives our team,” Monsters head coach Trent Vogelhuber stated. “If you’re not ready to practice, you are going to get exposed going against him.”

That competitiveness mixed with hard work and a fun-natured personality paid off on Sunday as the undrafted Sweezey took his rookie lap inside Xcel Energy Center.

