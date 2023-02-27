2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for attempted murder in Garfield Heights

Officials said Duran Hill, 20, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place in...
Officials said Duran Hill, 20, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place in Garfield Heights.(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward leading to the arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder.

Officials said Duran Hill, 20, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place in Garfield Heights.

Police said Hill is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Police said Hill is known to frequent the Cleveland Area.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

