Victim in Wickliffe garage explosion identified

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police released new information into Sunday’s garage explosion.

Wickliffe police Detective Lt. James Coolick said the Feb. 26 explosion killed 18-year-old Nathan Greger.

Officials have not found the cause of the initial explosion; however, officials said fireworks were found to be stored in the back of the garage.

Wickliffe Fire Chief Powers previously said there was significant damage to homes in the neighborhood.

Officials on Monday said nobody else was injured during the incident.

User-submitted video detailed multiple smaller explosions following the initial blast.

Officials said the Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

