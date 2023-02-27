2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Victim in Wickliffe garage explosion identified

1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police released new information into Sunday’s garage explosion.

Wickliffe police Detective Lt. James Coolick said the Feb. 26 explosion killed 18-year-old Nathan Greger.

RELATED: 1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe

Officials have not found the cause of the initial explosion; however, officials said fireworks were found to be stored in the back of the garage.

Wickliffe Fire Chief Powers previously said there was significant damage to homes in the neighborhood.

Officials on Monday said nobody else was injured during the incident.

User-submitted video detailed multiple smaller explosions following the initial blast.

Officials said the Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Stephen Weiss
Sentencing for Pepper Pike rabbi who sent sexual messages to person he thought was underage
Two people were found dead Sunday evening in a home in Garfield Heights.
2 people killed in Garfield Heights home
Lake Catholic High School to not field lacrosse team for 2023 season
3 victims hurt in Oakwood factory explosion remain hospitalized