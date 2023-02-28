2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

14-year-old dog found nearly frozen to death in ditch reunited with owner

The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.
The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.(Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARROWSIC, Maine (Gray News) – A 14-year-old dog in Maine who nearly froze to death was reunited with her owner after an amazing rescue from a deputy.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a dog lying in the road in the town of Arrowsic on Saturday morning, and temperatures were in the single digits. When Deputy Mark Anderson responded to investigate, the dog was nowhere to be found.

Anderson began searching the area, and he found a “very cold female dog, appearing almost frozen to death” in a ditch, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy noticed there were claw marks where the dog had attempted to climb out of the ditch before her paw got too cold. The sheriff’s office said the dog was also holding her paw up and whimpering as Anderson approached her.

Anderson was able to get the dog out of the ditch and into his police cruiser. He then brought her to the dispatch center. The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.

“They fixed her a plate of food and once she warmed up and stopped shivering, she ate the plate clean,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson went to work on making lost dog flyers and also returned to the area to knock on doors in an attempt to find the dog’s owner. It wasn’t long before he found her.

The owner, who the sheriff described as an “elderly female,” said her 14-year-old dog was let outside around 9 p.m. the night before. When the dog didn’t return, the woman stayed up all night waiting for her pet.

Fortunately, the dog was safely returned to her owner.

“A huge shout out to Communications Specialist Shaun and Dori, as well as Deputy Anderson, for providing extraordinary care for this animal,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The efforts of these three Sagadahoc County employees, without a doubt, saved the life of this precious pet.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

The numbers are in for Ohio's first month of legal sports betting and it turns out its a...
Ohio’s first month of legal sports betting was massive
The free events, held at FirstEnergy Stadium, will create opportunities for small business...
Report: Browns seek new stadium
EPA Administrator returns to East Palestine for 3rd time after train wreck
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary