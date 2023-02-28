19 First Alert Day: Friday for a heavy rain threat that will have travel impacts and flood concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm will be taking shape across the southwest part of the country tomorrow. This system will track across Texas then head towards Ohio by Friday morning. The track is crucial as to what type of precipitation we see in our area. The latest data suggesting that this will be more of a heavy rain threat for us. It could start out as a little snow and ice early in the morning on Friday then changing over to mainly rain. This system will be impactful. Travel concerns and flooding the main hazards as we see things currently. The wind will also be strong out of the east. Potential wind gusts over 37 mph at times. The team will be monitoring any changes to the track of the storm. If there is a shift in the track then we could be looking at more winter weather.

