19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain threat Friday with travel impacts, flooding concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm system will move right over Cleveland on Friday.

While this may begin Friday morning as a brief wintry mix, most of this system will be rain.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will rule the day Friday.

Friday will also be a raw, chilly, and windy day with the potential for wind gusts over 40 mph.

This system will impact local travel, and there are also some localized flooding concerns.

Minor to moderate river flooding may occur during the day, and into the night, Friday.

If there’s a significant shift in the track of the storm, we may be looking at more snow and less rain.

However, at this time, we are anticipating much more rain than snow.

By Saturday morning, colder air will be spilling into northern Ohio, and any lingering rain will mix with snow.

Periods of a light wintry mix, if not all snow from time to time, will occur on Saturday.

In the meantime, Wednesday will feature a significant warm up.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid, and even a few upper, 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Communities along the lakeshore may be a touch cooler.

A few patchy showers are possible Wednesday morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Thursday will be cooler and dry with highs around 40 degrees.

