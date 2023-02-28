2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain threat Friday with travel impacts, flooding concerns

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm system will move right over Cleveland on Friday.

While this may begin Friday morning as a brief wintry mix, most of this system will be rain.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will rule the day Friday.

Friday will also be a raw, chilly, and windy day with the potential for wind gusts over 40 mph.

This system will impact local travel, and there are also some localized flooding concerns.

Minor to moderate river flooding may occur during the day, and into the night, Friday.

If there’s a significant shift in the track of the storm, we may be looking at more snow and less rain.

However, at this time, we are anticipating much more rain than snow.

By Saturday morning, colder air will be spilling into northern Ohio, and any lingering rain will mix with snow.

Periods of a light wintry mix, if not all snow from time to time, will occur on Saturday.

In the meantime, Wednesday will feature a significant warm up.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid, and even a few upper, 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Communities along the lakeshore may be a touch cooler.

A few patchy showers are possible Wednesday morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Thursday will be cooler and dry with highs around 40 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

19 First Alert Day: Friday for a heavy rain threat that will have travel impacts and flood...
19 First Alert Day: Friday for a heavy rain threat that will have travel impacts and flood concerns
Northern lights spotted in Northeast Ohio
Northern lights spotted in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times
Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with heavy rain at times
Rain likely through the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times.
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain ending, 60s Wednesday, Alert issued for Friday