19-year-old man injured in Stow shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Stow Monday evening.

Stow police said officers were called out to the 3400 block of Adaline Dr. just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived within two minutes and found the victim.

EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said officers.

His name is not being released.

Witness reported a dark colored sedan fleeing the area at a high right of speed northbound on Adaline Drive towards Graham Road.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call the Stow Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-689-5770.

