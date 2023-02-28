21-year-old Cleveland man in critical condition after being shot by family member, police say
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a family member on Monday, police say.
Police say the shooting happened on East 125th Street.
Police say a 21-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and lower left leg.
The suspect is a family member, police say.
The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.