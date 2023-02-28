21-year-old Cleveland man in critical condition after being shot by family member, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a family member on Monday, police say.

Police say the shooting happened on East 125th Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and lower left leg.

The suspect is a family member, police say.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

