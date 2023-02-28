2nd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eagle watchers from the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Facebook page confirmed another egg was laid in a nest near Redwood Elementary School Monday afternoon.
The first was laid Friday evening, the eagle watchers confirmed.
According to an Avon Lake City Schools, the egg was laid at 3:33 p.m. Monday.
A livestream of the eagle nest showed the first egg being laid Friday.
