2nd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school

Second egg laid in bald eagle nest in Avon Lake
Second egg laid in bald eagle nest in Avon Lake
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eagle watchers from the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Facebook page confirmed another egg was laid in a nest near Redwood Elementary School Monday afternoon.

The first was laid Friday evening, the eagle watchers confirmed.

According to an Avon Lake City Schools, the egg was laid at 3:33 p.m. Monday.

A livestream of the eagle nest showed the first egg being laid Friday.

