2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire

Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire
Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire(Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Alliance caboose, an iconic feature that has been part of downtown events for 27 years, is left heavily charred after catching fire.

The Alliance Fire Department said its third shift was sent out for a fire between East Market Street and East Main Street at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 27.

That fire turned out to be coming from the caboose in the parking lot at East Market Street and Mechanic Avenue.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the flames scorched the caboose from the inside out.

Alliance Fire confirmed there are no reported injuries.

However, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Call the Alliance Fire Department at 330-821-1213 if you have any information on this caboose fire.

Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire
Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire(Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

The numbers are in for Ohio's first month of legal sports betting and it turns out its a...
Ohio’s 1st month of legal sports betting was massive
Young father shot and killed in Akron
Young father shot and killed in Akron
East Palestine contaminated water being moved to Vickery waste site
Sandusky County EMA, Public Health hold press conference for East Palestine waste
Billy Sweezey
Sweezey makes NHL Debut