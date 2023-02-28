ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Alliance caboose, an iconic feature that has been part of downtown events for 27 years, is left heavily charred after catching fire.

The Alliance Fire Department said its third shift was sent out for a fire between East Market Street and East Main Street at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 27.

That fire turned out to be coming from the caboose in the parking lot at East Market Street and Mechanic Avenue.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the flames scorched the caboose from the inside out.

Alliance Fire confirmed there are no reported injuries.

However, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Call the Alliance Fire Department at 330-821-1213 if you have any information on this caboose fire.

Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire (Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480)

