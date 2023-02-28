Car accident causes lights to flicker on Cleveland street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A one-car accident has caused lights to flicker on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.

The car struck a power pole before crashing into a tree Early Tuesday morning.

1 car MVA E55th and Woodland Avenue. A car struck a power pole and then crashed into a tree. Traffic Lights are out from E55th street to Cedar Avenue. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/BVUwaAhEoP — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 28, 2023

Cleveland police say they are still looking for the driver and could not confirm any injuries.

Cleveland Public Power has been notified and is working on fixing the issue.

