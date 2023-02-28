Car accident causes lights to flicker on Cleveland street
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A one-car accident has caused lights to flicker on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.
The car struck a power pole before crashing into a tree Early Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police say they are still looking for the driver and could not confirm any injuries.
Cleveland Public Power has been notified and is working on fixing the issue.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
