Cleveland basketball legend needs to find a new gym to continue her mission

Wanda Ford uses her basketball past to help young men and women in Cleveland negotiation their future(Wanda Ford)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local basketball legend Wanda Ford had her number retired after her career East Tech High School, then set records at Drake University before playing sixteen years of professional basketball overseas. Now she’s back home.

“I want to help,” said Ford. “I want to be there for a person.”

She works with children, currently a physical education teacher at Summit Academy Community School in Parma, and her passion is playing basketball and helping young people.

“I was able to rent a gym out on a Friday from eight to two in the morning and my reason behind that was to keep these young men off the street on a Friday,” she said.

She had a couple dozen players at St. Paul’s Community Church UCC, charging them five dollars, and playing all night. She donated all the money back to the church. But the time on the court was as much about help as it was about hoop.

“Before we play, I put all of them in a circle and we talk about life issues and what was going on with them.” she said. “I told all the young men that I love them and I’m just here to help and after that we did twenty pushups because we play for pushups.”

They stopped playing during COVID and then the pastor left, new leadership telling her she’d have to look elsewhere to continue. Now she’s looking for a new place to play.

“It helped a lot of young men and it kept them off the street and actually it saved a lot of their lives,” she said.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has talked about late-night basketball, like a city program ‘Hoops After Dark,” as a way to make Cleveland safer as the city struggles to fill vacant police positions.

