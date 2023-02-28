Cleveland Fire Departments battling early morning house fire
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tuesday morning house fire is still being battled by Cleveland fire fighters, officials say.
East 124th Street is currently closed at Superior Avenue as the fire continues.
Officials confirmed that the fire is still going as of 4:40 a.m..
EMS has not confirmed any injuries.
There is no known cause of the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.