Cleveland Fire Departments battling early morning house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tuesday morning house fire is still being battled by Cleveland fire fighters, officials say.

East 124th Street is currently closed at Superior Avenue as the fire continues.

Working House Fire E 124th and Benton. The 4 apartment house was fully engulfed front to back on the second floor. The dwelling was reported vacant. Witnesses tell me this house has been on fire before. No injuries were reported E124th is closed at Superior Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Qv81ON32qd — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 28, 2023

Officials confirmed that the fire is still going as of 4:40 a.m..

EMS has not confirmed any injuries.

There is no known cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

