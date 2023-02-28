Foreman of the collapsed Lakewood parking garage enters court diversion program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The foreman in charge of the construction project at a Lakewood parking garage which collapsed in December 2021 was ordered by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge to pay a $25,000 fine to the city of Lakewood.

Charles Hawley, 53, was also ordered to complete a court diversion program.

Hawley was charged with inducing panic for his role in the collapse of the Marine Towers West apartment building garage on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to court records, the crew started working on the parking garage pillars around 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021. Workers removed the concrete around two support pillars on the lower level of the parking garage, leaving only exposed rebar to support the structure,

On Dec. 23, 2021, about 18 hours after the work had been completed, the first floor of the parking garage collapsed through to the sub-floor below.

“It is a miracle that the recklessness displayed, not only by Atlas Masonry but the owner and foreman in charge, did not result in serious injury or death,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Their poor decisions put hundreds of lives at risk, and they need to be held accountable for that.”

O’Malley added there were no injuries, but 60 seconds before the collapse, a person exited the parking garage in their vehicle.

The charge of inducing panic was dismissed against Elmer Mekker, the owner of Marine Towers West, and Atlas Masonry Restoration and Maintenance.