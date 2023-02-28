2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing the mother of his child

Huntmere Avenue
Huntmere Avenue((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 35-year-old Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his seven-year-old daughter.

Joshua Lynch, 35, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and endangering children.

Lynch is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 2.

Joshua Lynch
Joshua Lynch((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cleveland police said Lynch shot and killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Jovon Lynch
Jovon Lynch((Source: Family))

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

