Gunman who killed 22-year-old Cleveland man on the loose, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who killed a 22-year-old man in the Lee-Miles neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the suspect.

Police said officers were sent to the 16400 block of Cloverside Avenue for shots fired and a man in a car in the back lot of 4070 Lee Rd. who was slumped and not moving at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Officers arrived to find the victim inside of a black Kia in that back lot, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds to his head and chest, police said.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 22-year-old Curtis Bobbit of Cleveland.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was shot by a suspect who left the area in a SUV, police said.

Police said the driver and the SUV have not been identified.

Officers found a firearm in the victim’s car at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Real Time Crime Center assisted in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 if you have any information on this homicide.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

Reference report #23-58770 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.