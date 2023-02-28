2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gunman who killed 22-year-old Cleveland man on the loose, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who killed a 22-year-old man in the Lee-Miles neighborhood is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the suspect.

Police said officers were sent to the 16400 block of Cloverside Avenue for shots fired and a man in a car in the back lot of 4070 Lee Rd. who was slumped and not moving at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Officers arrived to find the victim inside of a black Kia in that back lot, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds to his head and chest, police said.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 22-year-old Curtis Bobbit of Cleveland.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was shot by a suspect who left the area in a SUV, police said.

Police said the driver and the SUV have not been identified.

Officers found a firearm in the victim’s car at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Real Time Crime Center assisted in this investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to contact

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 if you have any information on this homicide. 

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

Reference report #23-58770 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

EPA Administrator returns to East Palestine for 3rd time after train wreck
Mentor Police Chief Gunsch and Detective Smith
Mentor detective returns $140,628 to scam victims
Wanda Ford uses her basketball past to help young men and women in Cleveland negotiation their...
Cleveland basketball legend needs to find a new gym to continue her mission
Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)
Sentencing for 2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station