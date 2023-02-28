2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge denies motion to reduce bond for former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was in court Tuesday morning requesting his bond be lowered.

Donald Jackson-Gates is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for a deadly shooting in 2022.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shirley Strickland Saffold denied the motion.

Cleveland police said Jackson-Gates shot and killed Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman on May 14, 2022 on the city’s East side.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, the 20-year-old victim was hanging out near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue when Jackson-Gates approached and shot him several times.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

Jackson-Gates was taken into custody June 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

