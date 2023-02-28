Lutheran West student brings unloaded weapon to campus, school confirms

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Lutheran West confirmed a student brought an unloaded weapon to the campus on Feb. 28.

A student told a faculty member that they suspected another student was in possession of a weapon on campus on Tuesday morning, according to Lutheran West.

Lutheran West said the student in question was immediately pulled into the student life offices where their personal belongings were confiscated.

That’s when they found the unloaded weapon, which Lutheran West stated was not in a position to be used to harm anyone on campus.

The interaction with the student and school administration led Rocky River Police to be confident that the school day could continue as “normal” from that point forward, according to Lutheran West.

Lutheran West shared the following statement commending the student who came forward and police for their assistance:

“We’d like to commend the student who took notice. His/her bravery, willingness to speak up, and trust in our faculty and community are the reason that this situation became under control quickly.

The police were immediately called and were onsite within minutes; Lutheran West would like to thank and commend the Rocky River Police Department for its hasty response and guidance through this situation.”

School administration is working with police to determine the next steps, Lutheran West said.

Lutheran West is a private, co-educational Christian school teaching grades 6-12 on its Rocky River campus.

