Male stabbed at RTA West 117th Rapid Station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male was stabbed at the West 117th RTA Rapid Station this Tuesday morning, according to RTA spokesman Robert Fleig.

The stabbing happened around 1030am.

The station is located at the Cleveland, Lakewood border.

The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The incident is under investigation by RTA police.

