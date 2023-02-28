2 Strong 4 Bullies
Male stabbed at RTA West 117th Rapid Station

Greater Cleveland RTA
Greater Cleveland RTA
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male was stabbed at the West 117th RTA Rapid Station this Tuesday morning, according to RTA spokesman Robert Fleig.

The stabbing happened around 1030am.

The station is located at the Cleveland, Lakewood border.

The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The incident is under investigation by RTA police.

