Mentor detective returns $140,628 to scam victims

Mentor Police Chief Gunsch and Detective Smith
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mentor detective was presented the Departmental Excellence Award after successfully investigating a multi-state financial scam, according to a press release.

Ric Smith returned a total of $140,628 to two victims of financial scams, officials say.

According to police, a Mentor resident contacted the police department after being scammed out of $68,000 dollars.

During his investigation, Smith found a person from Maine who had fallen victim to the same scam and was out $92,000, officials say.

Police say through his with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim’s bank and the United States Secret Service, the suspect was located operating out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Federal authorities have taken over the case as the suspects face federal charges.

