Missing 45-year-old man considered endangered, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 45-year-old man who has been classified as an approach with caution person, police say.

Officials say Robert Butler was last seen February 16.

Butler has brown hair and brown eyes, police say.

Police say they have classified the missing man as endangered.

If you have any information on Butler’s location, contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

