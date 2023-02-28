2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s first month of legal sports betting was massive

The numbers are in for Ohio's first month of legal sports betting and it turns out its a massive draw.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Jan. 1, 2023 betting on sports in Ohio became legal and the first months numbers show the response was massive.

Part of the reasons for the huge numbers comes down to it being the first month it was legal, but also you had the college football playoffs, the NFL playoffs that included an Ohio team in the Bengals.

Sports betting is overseen by the Ohio Casino Control Commission and today it released January’s numbers.

The report shows Ohioans wagered $1,113,251,403 as a total gross.

The report also shows Ohioans may know a thing or two about sports with $883,651,489 paid in winners.

Because the state taxes all bets at 10%, the state’s bank rolls increased by $20,891,342.

These numbers reflect any and all bets made in Ohio’s casino sports books as well as all online and mobile/app betting.

It does not include bets made in bars at Keno kiosks which are run and regulated by the Ohio Lottery.

