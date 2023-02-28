2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Report: Cleveland Browns seek new stadium

According to Northeast Ohio Transformation’s Ken Prendergast, the Cleveland Browns want a new stadium when the lease expires for FirstEnergy Stadium
The free events, held at FirstEnergy Stadium, will create opportunities for small business...
The free events, held at FirstEnergy Stadium, will create opportunities for small business owners to engage with hands-on workshops, industry-specific advising and networking.(PRNewswire)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2028, the lease for FirstEnergy Stadium will expire with the city of Cleveland, and according to a new report, the Haslam Sports Group has plans.

According to sources cited by the NEOtrans blog’s Ken Prendergast, the team is reportedly looking to build a new football/multi-purpose stadium and supportive development on the lakefront in downtown Cleveland.

Prendergast added in his article that Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration reportedly want input from the community first.

The NEOtrans blog also reached out to the Browns for comment.

Peter John-Baptiste, senior vice president of communications for the Browns and Haslam Sports Group, denied that the owners have considered anything other than renovating FirstEnergy Stadium at this time and called all of the sources’ information in the article “simply false.”

In May 2021, the Haslam Sports Group proposed a lakefront development plan that would cost hundreds of millions to revamp.

In addition, the Browns ran a feasibility study to evaluate the long-term viability of the current stadium.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game...
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells stake to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, reports say
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Cleveland Browns restructure WR Jakeem Grant’s contract, reports say
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Browns RB posts first update after saving his kids from drowning
Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the sidelines during an NFL...
REPORT: Browns set to hire Bubba Ventrone as next special teams coordinator