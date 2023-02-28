Report: Cleveland Browns seek new stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2028, the lease for FirstEnergy Stadium will expire with the city of Cleveland, and according to a new report, the Haslam Sports Group has plans.

According to sources cited by the NEOtrans blog’s Ken Prendergast, the team is reportedly looking to build a new football/multi-purpose stadium and supportive development on the lakefront in downtown Cleveland.

Prendergast added in his article that Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration reportedly want input from the community first.

The NEOtrans blog also reached out to the Browns for comment.

Peter John-Baptiste, senior vice president of communications for the Browns and Haslam Sports Group, denied that the owners have considered anything other than renovating FirstEnergy Stadium at this time and called all of the sources’ information in the article “simply false.”

In May 2021, the Haslam Sports Group proposed a lakefront development plan that would cost hundreds of millions to revamp.

In addition, the Browns ran a feasibility study to evaluate the long-term viability of the current stadium.

