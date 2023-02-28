Sandusky County EMA, Public Health hold press conference for East Palestine waste

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency and Public Health will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the disposal of overflow water from East Palestine, according to a press release.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that a small amount of contaminated liquid from East Palestine is being hauled to a hazardous waste site in Ohio.

Officials say Vickery Deepwell Hazardous Waste will be taking in 581,500 gallons of contaminated liquid from the East Palestine train derailment site.

Vickery Deepwell is a deep well waste injection facility, which disposes of hazardous liquids deep underground.

According to a report done by the Ohio EPA, The waste stream is injected into the Mount Simon Sandstone at depths of approximately 2,800 feet below ground level.

The other 1,133, 933 gallons were sent to a hazardous waste facility in Texas.

Vickery Environmental statement:

Vickery Environmental places the health and safety of our local communities at the forefront of all operations - making safety a core value without compromise while operating under the strict compliance and permitting of both the Ohio EPA and US EPA.

The answers to your questions and additional information regarding Deep Injection Wells can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/uic/general-information-about-injection-wells

