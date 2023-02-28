2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for 2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)
(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two men convicted in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022 will be sentenced Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

<

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted and dragged a 22-year-old woman to a car on W. 98th Street on April 3, 2022.

Sean Simpkins
(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

Cleveland police officers located Simpkins and McCord after tracking down the stolen vehicle.

McCord was in possession of a loaded handgun when police arrested him in the car on West 104th street. He also had a bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax, a commonly-used antidepressant.

David McCord
(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

Simpkins was in possession of a 10-inch machete, cocaine and heroin when he was arrested.

Simpkins pleaded guilty to kidnapping, trafficking in persons, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking, drug possession, rape and assault.

McCord pleaded guilty to abduction, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

