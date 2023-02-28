MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of shoplifting suspects are wanted for stealing about $1,000 worth of jeans from Old Navy, Mayfield Heights Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the suspects stole the jeans at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 27 from the store in the Eastgate Shopping Center at 1425 Som Center Rd.

Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say (Mayfield Heights Police)

The three suspects then left the area in a gray Kia Optima with tinted windows and no visible registration, according to police.

Police said these same suspects and car were involved in a theft at Ulta on Feb. 17, and an attempted theft at Ulta on Feb. 22 in the city.

If you recognize the suspects in these surveillance photos shared by Mayfield Heights Police, or have any other information on this shoplifting, call the Detective Bureau at 440-442-2323.

Reference case #2230580053 with your tips.

