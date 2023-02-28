2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say

Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of shoplifting suspects are wanted for stealing about $1,000 worth of jeans from Old Navy, Mayfield Heights Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the suspects stole the jeans at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 27 from the store in the Eastgate Shopping Center at 1425 Som Center Rd.

Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)

The three suspects then left the area in a gray Kia Optima with tinted windows and no visible registration, according to police.

Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)

Police said these same suspects and car were involved in a theft at Ulta on Feb. 17, and an attempted theft at Ulta on Feb. 22 in the city.

Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say
Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say(Mayfield Heights Police)

If you recognize the suspects in these surveillance photos shared by Mayfield Heights Police, or have any other information on this shoplifting, call the Detective Bureau at 440-442-2323.

Reference case #2230580053 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

The numbers are in for Ohio's first month of legal sports betting and it turns out its a...
Ohio’s 1st month of legal sports betting was massive
Young father shot and killed in Akron
Young father shot and killed in Akron
East Palestine contaminated water being moved to Vickery waste site
Sandusky County EMA, Public Health hold press conference for East Palestine waste
Billy Sweezey
Sweezey makes NHL Debut
Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire
Caboose, feature of Downtown Alliance since 1996, charred from fire