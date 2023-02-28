2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two Ohio victims identified in cold cases

By Katie Wilson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ohio (WOIO) - Two men found dead, dozens of years ago have been identified.

Robert Sanders was found in the Youngstown area in 1987, and Theodore Long, found in Fayette County in 1981.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office spoke about the two cases in a press conference Monday.

The Youngstown Police Department credited teamwork for the breakthroughs.

“None of us can do it alone, but as you can see we can all do it together,” said Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon.

In the case of Sanders, the collaboration was endless.

It included the Youngstown State University’s Anthropology Department, which studied the remains, Ohio BCI, a center in Texas that uses genetic genealogy to solve cases, and the Porchlight Project, which funded Sanders’ DNA testing.

All of that finally led officers to relatives of Sanders, allowing them to identify their man.

In the process, they were also led to Long.

“We received a call from a tipster in Cincinnati, Ohio who potentially had information as to the identification of our Youngstown John Doe,” said Captain Simon.

It didn’t turn out to be Youngstown’s John Doe, but it was Fayette County’s, and Sheriff Vernon Stanforth couldn’t be more grateful.

“We have an appreciation for the Youngstown Police that they didn’t give up on this even though it wasn’t their John Doe,” said Sheriff Stanforth. “They took the initiative to call BCI that started the ball rolling.”

Questions remain, including who killed Long, and how Sanders died, but this week two families have closure and a chance to begin the healing process.

