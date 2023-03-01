2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: Friday for heavy rain and wind

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major low pressure system is developing in California today. The storm will track across New Mexico and into Texas tomorrow before lifting north towards our area. New data in this morning still has Ohio in a rain situation on Friday. We have rain developing from south to north during the morning hours Friday. We could get through the morning rush dry. The rain could mix with sleet and snow in some sections of northern Ohio. Rainfall is forecast to be around one inch area wide by evening. Travel impacts and some high water issues will be the main hazards. A strong east wind sets up. Winds could gust over 39 mph at times, especially during the afternoon. The system will be slow to move out. Showers will be in the area Friday night.

