Adam Sandler to take the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Adam Sandler Live
Adam Sandler Live(Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a sold-out touring run in 2022 and early February 2023, Adam Sandler announced Wednesday his tour will continue with seven more cities, including Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician will take the stage in Cleveland on April 19, with tickets going on sale Friday at noon.

Presale is also available beginning Thursday at noon through Live Nation.

Other cities added to the last leg of the tour include Newark, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Louisville and Baltimore.

Surprise guests are also on the bill, with Sandler’s previous shows featuring Chris Rock and Rob Schneider.

Sandler is known for his roles in 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Happy Gilmore and Uncut Gems.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

